People on the Move

Sarah Robbins

21c Museum Hotels has named founding partner and COO Sarah Robbins as its brand leader, effective July 15. She succeeds Craig Greenberg, who stepped down as president and CEO of the brand. Robbins will remain COO, and the brand will forego a CEO. Robbins will have strategic oversight for 21c’s corporate headquarters, nine properties, and new development projects. Her new responsibilities will include sales and marketing, brand management, and accounting.

Wayne Hoare

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed Wayne Hoare as chief human resources officer, effective September 14. He will succeed Ranjay Radhakrishnan, who stepped down from the role in February. Hoare, who has more than 30 years of experience in HR, will also join IHG’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Board. Hoare will join IHG from RCL FOODS, where he has spent the last eight years as the company’s chief human resources officer.

July 9, 2020

