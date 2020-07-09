News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
5 Job-Searching Strategies for These Times
Sending out dozens of resumes and contacting former colleagues for job leads may seem like a sound job-searching approach, but global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry offers a handful of better strategies during the pandemic.
7 Reasons It’s Time to Change Jobs During COVID-19
As daunting as it may be to look for a new job during a global crisis, there are still opportunities to be found for job hunters. Business Insider offers seven reasons to consider changing jobs amid COVID-19.
Is Remote Work Here to Stay?
A new study shows that about half of the entire workforce is now remote. In a recent Planet Money newsletter, NPR’s Greg Rosalsky outlines the case for why “this portends a much bigger shift in the economy.”
How to Be a Better Ally to Your Black Colleagues
While public commitments to anti-racism and town hall meetings to discuss race in the workplace have been an important starting point, much more needs to be done to improve the experiences and opportunities of Black employees in corporate America. The Harvard Business Review presents a framework to help people from different backgrounds build stronger relationships in the workplace.