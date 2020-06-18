People on the Move

Iris Steinmetz

Hospitality & Retail Systems (HRS) has named Iris Steinmetz its senior director of operations EMEA. Steinmetz has 25 years of experience in hospitality, including managerial roles at Oracle Hospitality and SnapShot.

Don Falgoust

Remington Hotels has appointed Don Falgoust as vice president of food and beverage strategy execution. He will lead all F&B initiatives for Remington Hotels’ 87 properties. With nearly 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Falgoust will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, guidance, and direction for all new and existing concepts and initiatives. For the last 12 years, Falgoust served as vice president of food and beverage at FelCor and then at RLJ Lodging Trust after the company acquired FelCor.

