People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Gregg Caren

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has announced the appointment of Gregg Caren to the position of president and chief executive officer, effective June 8. Caren most recently served as executive vice president, sales and strategic business development for ASM Global (formerly SMG), where he also served in various senior leadership positions for more than two decades.

Kevin Croke

The National Conference Center has named Kevin Croke its new vice president of sales and marketing. Croke, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, recently served as general manager of the Mayfair at Coconut Grove, Florida. He will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing for The National Conference Center, including all agency, partner, and community relations.

Anthony Langan

Charlestowne Hotels has appointed Anthony Langan to its corporate team. Langan will serve as the brand’s director of food and beverage, in charge of implementing and leading strategic operations to help enhance Charlestowne’s offerings across its portfolio of hotels. Langan has 15 years of hospitality experience, with the majority of his career spent in culinary destinations such as Chicago, Nashville, and Denver. Before joining Charlestowne, Langan served as corporate director of food and beverage for Vision Hospitality Group’s boutique and lifestyle hotels.