Webinar: Monetizing Your Virtual Conference When Competing with Free

 

Everyone and their brother is hosting webinars and virtual networking opportunities. Like this one, most are free. This topic is a burning issue and promises to be a more engaging experience than most. Join us to:

  • Explore virtual experience quality filters that will best position your event for participation, value and revenue.
  • Discuss and evaluate emerging pricing models to consider for your Fall 2020 event.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:00:54
  • Date: 05/13/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
May 13, 2020

Related Posts