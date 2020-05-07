People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Derrick Johnson

Talley Management Group Inc. (TMG) has hired Derrick Johnson, CMP, DES, as the director of event strategy and development. The position was created to aid both current and prospective client partners who are looking to transition in-person meetings to virtual platforms in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Before joining TMG, Johnson served as executive director for the National Behavioral Intervention Team Association.

Jennifer Sullivan

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has added Jennifer Sullivan to its sales team. Sullivan will serve as director at the mid-Atlantic regional office. She will serve as an in-market representative for Washington, D.C.-based clients interested in booking Nashville as a convention destination. Sullivan previously worked for Destination Cleveland in the Washington, D.C. market.

Lisa Choi Owens

Aventri has announced that Lisa Choi Owens has joined its board of directors. Owens is the chief revenue officer and head of global partnerships at TED. At TED, she is responsible for growing the media platform’s reach and impact through strategic partnerships. She also serves on TED’s diversity council and is an executive member of She Runs It, an organization that has promoted the role of women in advertising for more than 100 years.