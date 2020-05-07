News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
4 Instant Lifts to Sustain Mindful Productivity in Lockdown
Coronavirus fears are making the annual May observation of Mental Health Awareness month important for everyone. Forbes offers these steps to beat the “quarantine blues.”
How the Pandemic Could Reshape Gender Norms
Dads as primary caregivers? New research suggests the division of household labor may become more equal after the COVID-19 shutdown ends. Read more in Fortune.
5 Tips If You’re Considering a Career Move During the Pandemic
It’s no surprise that during the current pandemic, many people are rethinking their careers, CNBC reports.
Say Goodbye to Open Offices, Experts Say
The office as we knew it is gone. Business Insider explains how architects and businesses are looking to redesign their offices to include safety measures so employees can return.