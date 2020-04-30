People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Michelle McKinney Frymire

CWT has named Michelle McKinney Frymire its new chief finance and strategy officer. She will succeed David Falter, the former president of RoomIt by CWT, on May 1. McKinney Frymire was appointed to the organization’s executive leadership team in January 2019, and previously served as chief financial officer. She has 18 years of travel industry experience, including chief financial officer roles at Starwood Vacation Ownership and Delta Technology.

Simone Broekharr

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has named Simone Broekharr its new director of sales and marketing. Broekharr is a luxury hospitality veteran who most recently worked as director of sales and marketing for Capella Ubud, Bali, where she led a team in developing a launch communications and sales strategy.

Stephanie Portrey

Stephanie Portrey has been appointed director of sales and marketing for Union Club Hotel at Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana. She joins the team after working at Hospitality Specialists Inc. for three years.