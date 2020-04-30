Looking to the Future with ICC Sydney

All over the world, event planners are thinking about the future. What will the events industry look like a year from now? And how can we best prepare and adapt our ideas to meet our future goals and new realities? One thing that’s certain is that meetings and events have always been about connection—bringing together communities, ideas, efforts—and that will never change.

At International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), connection has always been at the forefront. More than just a state-of-the-art venue, ICC Sydney offers direct access to the city’s cultural, academic and technology precincts, with the bustling city center, waterfront Barangaroo district and the iconic Sydney Harbour just a quick stroll away.

So not only does your event become a part of the business and cultural landscape of a world-renowned destination, Sydney itself also becomes a part of your event.

Nowhere is this more apparent than with ICC Sydney’s industry-first Legacy Program. Streamlined into five main initiatives (each introduced below), this program gives planners the opportunity to advance the social and sustainability objectives of their events and contribute to the local community in meaningful and lasting ways.

First Australians

In an effort to pay respect and honor Australia’s Indigenous peoples, ICC Sydney’s First Australians legacy stream connects planners with local First Nations businesses through partnerships with the NSW Indigenous Chamber of Commerce, Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, the KARI Foundation, Supply Nation and many others. This ensures that your delegates are exposed to authentic, original experiences, whether it’s through a live performance or the center’s permanent indigenous art collection.

Generation Next

The Generation Next stream has its eyes fixed firmly on the future. Through this initiative, you can directly impact, engage and support the leaders of tomorrow by providing local university students with access to your event, allowing them to establish meaningful connections and have experiences that can help shape their future.

Innovators & Entrepreneurs

Australia’s biggest city is filled with entrepreneurs and innovative startups working on the next big idea, and ICC Sydney makes it easy for you to tap into this rich and vibrant business community. Hosted by ICC Sydney, industry-specific startups are invited to pitch, present and showcase their ideas at relevant events. You may find exactly what you’re looking for, and vice versa.

Sustainable Events

At ICC Sydney, the expert team works closely with you to make sure your event is as sustainable as possible. If you’d like, they can even track your event’s environmental impact through post-event reporting data on energy, water usage and waste. The venue itself holds itself to high sustainability standards, regularly tracking their own usage.

Creative Industries

Sydney is filled with talented artists, musicians, designers and performers, and the Creative Industries stream connects you with all of them. Whether you want to schedule a unique live performance or organize a curated art tour, ICC Sydney will connect you with the perfect artist(s) to bring an authentic local spirit to your event.

The future starts now. Make a positive impact on it with the help of ICC Sydney and Business Events Australia.