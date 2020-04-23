People on the Move

Jean-Marc Mocellin

Jean-Marc Mocellin has been named CEO of Tahiti Tourisme. A veteran in the Polynesian tourism industry, Mocellin worked for 23 years under the Beachcomber Group, now InterContinental Resort Tahiti. Most recently, he served as CEO of New Caledonia Tourism. In his new role, he will lead his team and, alongside industry partners, establish a promotion strategy under French Polynesia’s strategy for tourism development.

John Larson

John Larson has been named sales and marketing manager of ADEX International. Larson has 22 years of experience in the trade show and events industry, with a background in business development, sales team development, and integrated marketing. He has worked for organizations such as GES, Derse, and Creatacor prior to joining ADEX International.

