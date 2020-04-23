News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Working Moms are Juggling Duties at Home
As families adjust to a new life of Zoom meetings and home-schooling, more moms are having to push their professional duties to the sidelines. The New York Times talks to more than a dozen working mothers.
Looking for Work? Don’t Make These Common Mistakes.
Even though landing a new role in the middle of a pandemic is challenging, it is possible — when you avoid these nine missteps job seekers are making, recruiters tell Forbes.
How Working Parents Can Support One Another
Enduring the upheaval caused by the pandemic, it is important for working parents to live their values, embrace their flaws, and deepen their connections, the authors of Parents Who Lead write in the Harvard Business Review.
Social Distancing Got You Down?
Two experts on loneliness — alumni of the History series ‘Alone’ — share with Inc. how they survived isolation after being dropped in the wilderness by themselves.