People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jim Alderman

Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) has named Jim Alderman its new chief executive officer for the Americas. Alderman will be based in the company’s U.S. headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota. He will be responsible for the corporate offices and more than 680 hotels in the company’s portfolio throughout the Americas. Most recently, Alderman served as executive vice president for Extended Stay America.

David Burt

David Burt has been named area director of sales at The Meritage Resort and Spa, as well as Vista Collina Resort, in Napa, California. Burt, who has lived and worked in more than 17 hotels around the world, most recently served as director of sales and marketing at The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco.

Stephanie Torres

Stephanie Torres has been appointed associate director of sales at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California. She has more than 25 years of hospitality experience, and most recently served as the property’s national sales manager.