Webinar: Communication Strategies in Uncertain Times

 

We live in a time of increased risks that make it critical for business event organizers to have a strong, cohesive crisis communications plan. If a crisis hits that impacts your event, you should be ready to communicate to participants, internal and external stakeholders, as well as the media with tailored, targeted messages. In this webinar, Michael Wigent, Regional Operations Manager – Americas, Cisco will share how to deliver the right messages with the proper tone and communication channel when a crisis occurs.

 

** Disclaimer: The thoughts and views expressed during this session are those of the individuals and do not represent the organizations they are affiliated with.

 

March 19, 2020

