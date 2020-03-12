People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Alisha White

The AMC Institute (AMCI) has appointed Alisha White, CMP, as its new chief marketing officer. White is an established marketing, sales, and business event strategist who will use her experience to help the AMC community advance the value of the AMC model to associations and nonprofits. Before she joined AMCI, White was associate regional vice president at HelmsBriscoe.

Melissa Woodley

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has named Melissa Woodley as director of events. Woodley, who has more than 12 years of experience working in hospitality, began her career as an administrative assistant at Hyatt Regency Santa Clara in California. During her time working with the company, she has held various management positions, including associate director of events at Andaz San Diego, and director of events at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in Hawai‘i. In Woodley’s new role, she is responsible for providing support and guidance to the events team, overseeing the successful selling of the resort among prospective clients, and providing planning and service oversight for all meetings, weddings, and events.

Martin Rinck

Martin Rinck has been named executive vice president and chief brand officer of Hilton. He brings more than 30 years of international hospitality experience to the role. Rinck, who has been with Hilton for nearly 12 years, previously served for 10 years on the executive committee as the area president for Asia Pacific. Rinck has served as the global head for Hilton’s Luxury and Lifestyle group for the last two years. In his new role, he will oversee and lead the strategy for Hilton’s portfolio of 18 brands.

Megan MacEachen

BENCHMARK has appointed Megan MacEachen director of revenue. MacEachen previously served as complex director of revenue management for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, where she was responsible for establishing and implementing revenue strategies at multiple properties.

Bryan Patton

Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center has announced the appointment of Chef Bryan Patton as executive chef. Patton, an experienced hotel and banquet chef, previously served as the executive sous chef at the Hyatt Regency Dallas at Reunion Tower, where he oversaw banquets, events, and worked to develop menus for the hotel’s restaurants, as well as for on-site and off-site events. Patton has also worked at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Beverly Hills.