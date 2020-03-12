Webinar: Is Your Event Covered in a Crisis Situation?

In order to obtain CE for this session, please log in to pcma.org before viewing.

Event organizers should examine their organization’s contracts concerning events in light of cancellations caused by unforeseen circumstances, like COVID-19. Attorney Barbara Dunn will walk through what to look for and answer your burning questions about evaluating what’s included in your contracts and whether your standard language will protect the interests of your organization.

This webinar shall not be considered legal advice. In all cases, groups should consult their legal counsel. Further, this webinar shall not be considered as insurance advice — groups should always contact their insurance broker and carrier for specific details regarding their insurance coverage.

