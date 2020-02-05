People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Amy Ledoux

ASAE has combined its learning and meetings department functions. To oversee the operation, ASAE has named Amy Ledoux, CAE, CMP, as chief learning and meetings officer. Ledoux has been with ASAE for more than 15 years as part of the ASAE executive team. She has 30 years of diverse association experience, including working at the Electronic Retailing Association as vice president of meetings and conferences and as an adjunct faculty member in the George Washington University’s Event Management Certificate Program. Ledoux also helped create and act as co-instructor for two ASAE courses — the Business of Meetings Certificate Program in Leadership and Communications, and Essential Practices in Meetings Management.

Susan Richardson

Susan Richardson has been promoted to vice president, group/convention sales, for the Detroit Metro CVB. She will focus on leading the sales team through strategic initiatives that recognize changing needs within the market and determint the best market segment initiatives to fulfill those needs. Most recently, she served as director of sales for the CVB.

Kari Wendel and Monica Dickenson

CWT Meetings & Events has created a specialized team focused on strategic customers within its new global operating model. Kari Wendel, global vice president, strategic customers, will lead the group. She is stepping away from a solely strategic meetings management (SMM) leadership role to take on both SMM and meetings and events for strategic customers.

Monica Dickenson, CMP, SMMC, has been named senior director of the newly-created Global SMM Center of Excellence, which will support the entire global meetings and events organization. Before joining CWT, Dickenson served as head of global meetings and events at Shire.

Kari Vrba

Kari Vrba, chief commercial officer for Augeo, has been named chair of the Incentive Research Foundation Board of Trustees. Vrba is active in industry roundtable and advisory boards for several leading hotel chains, and previously participated on the board of directors for the Minnesota Chapter of SITE and multiple committees for SITE International.