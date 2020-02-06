News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Author: Convene Editors       

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.

What Will the Workplace Look Like in 20 Years?

As remote work rises and open office space falls out of favor, Fast Company asked five designers to imagine the workplace of 2040. Here’s what they dreamed up.

How to Manage Your Cowardly Boss

Working for a boss who won’t make decisions or only aims to please can hurt your career, says Harvard Business Review, which shares steps on what to do.

5G and What It Means for Work

Ultra-fast wireless, Inc., says, isn’t just for mobile phones. Here’s how it will also transform the way we work.

What Time Off?

A new poll shows, again, that for most people, work-life balance is almost non-existent and that the multitude of digital communication platforms means we can’t escape work. Read more at Biz Women.

February 6, 2020
