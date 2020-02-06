Magdalina Atanassova

2019: Marcom & Brand Manager, Kenes Group, in Tel Aviv, Israel

2015: Communication Manager, AIM Group International in Sofia, Bulgaria

Have there been any big surprises in the first five years of your career?

I would rephrase the question to the lastfive years of my career, as in 2020 I can proudly say that I have 15 years of experience in the industry. With that in mind, I can definitely say that there have been surprises and trends that came suddenly that I did not foresee. For instance, I had commented in my 20 in Their Twenties application that PCOs and DMCs suffer from lack of understanding from the general public and potential clients alike, who often seemed to think that secretaries equal event planners. I believe that there has been a major improvement in this aspect with the help of initiatives as Meetings Mean Business and the Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID).

Technology has also advanced a lot and is finally focused on seamless efficiency, rather than simple gimmick during the event. And last but not least — social media has changed incredibly in the last five years, and it has massively influenced planners in our communication with different audiences, as well as how we produce events. Nowadays we must consider each angle and detail because our events are captured by hundreds or even thousands of different mobile phones that snapshot so many viewpoints and experiences. Planning has evolved to answer all those changes, which I would not have been able to predict five years ago.

How did being part of the 20 in Their Twenties class help your career?

When I changed companies, the award certainly aided my application and transition. It happened that I started at Kenes Group together with another 20 in Their Twenties alumni, and a good friend, Rosa Garriga Mora. We stood out as two young professionals that are already well recognised in the industry and the Management at Kenes Group saw the award as yet another confirmation of our strive, professionalism, drive and work ethic.

If you could travel back through time to give the younger you one piece of advice, what would it be?

Don’t shy away from opportunities that scare you, exercise more to handle stress better, enjoy quality home cooked food (for the same reason), and take time to celebrate your achievements — don’t just move on to the next goal.

