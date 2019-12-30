Ryan Barth, CMP

2019: Client Solutions Manager, Freeman, in Indianapolis, Indiana

2014: Sales Manager, Visit Indy Indianapolis, in Indianapolis, Indiana

Have there been any big surprises in the first five years of your career?

It’s interesting to see all of the mergers and acquisitions in our industry. I believe this will propel travel and tourism forward and add legitimacy to the meetings industry.

How did being part of the 20 in Their Twenties class help your career?

It allowed me to surround myself with a like-minded group of hardworking and intelligent professionals. Working with people like that only makes you better and gives you more passion for your job.

If you could travel back through time to give the younger you one piece of advice, what would it be?

Stay the course. It will all pay off in the end.

Read Ryan Barth’s 2014 interview.