Goings-on Around EduCon: Day 3
It’s a wrap! EduCon 2021 concluded Friday with more insightful sessions and happenings in Phoenix and online. Here is a look at what took place on Day 3 before participants logged off and waved their good-byes. All photos taken by Jacob Slaton Photography.
Find more opening day photos on the PCMA Facebook page. Check out our Day 1 photos and Day 2 photos.
Kristin Graham closes the Main Stage program with her presentation, "Secrets of Staying Relevant, Capturing Curiosity and Keeping Excitement in the Attention Economy."
Friday gets started with yoga during Namaste with PCMA on the Sunset Lawn at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.
An attendee chooses from pre-packaged options at the networking breakfast Friday. Action stations also offered hot items.
Mike Waterman of Visit Orlando (left) and Leonard Hoops of Visit Indy, along with JoAn Scott, managing director of NCAA men’s basketball (virtual) co-presented "Let's Play Ball: Examining Sports' Safe Roll-Out Strategies."
JoAn Scott, managing director of NCAA men’s basketball, appears virtually as a co-presenter of "Let's Play Ball: Examining Sports' Safe Roll-Out Strategies."
Attendees listen to the Friday session, "Let's Play Ball: Examining Sports' Safe Roll-Out Strategies." They were given a variety of seating options in the ballroom.
Stacie Barrett, director of internal communication at Domino's, presents "Creating Moments that Matter: The Future of Work, Experiences and More."
Johna Burke, global managing director of the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, presents the session "Getting the Most Out of Your Data."
In-person participants catch up between sessions on Friday.
Hosts Ameerah Saine and Will Curran get the in-person crowd fired up before the final Main Stage presentation.
John Lombardo of Song Division performs the song EduCon attendees helped write. Not surprisingly, it was titled "We Are Better Together."
In-person attendees clap along as John Lombardo of Song Division performs the original EduCon song.
July 9, 2021