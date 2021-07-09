Goings-on Around EduCon: Day 3

Author: Convene Editors       

It’s a wrap! EduCon 2021 concluded Friday with more insightful sessions and happenings in Phoenix and online. Here is a look at what took place on Day 3 before participants logged off and waved their good-byes. All photos taken by Jacob Slaton Photography.

Kristin Graham

Kristin Graham closes the Main Stage program with her presentation, "Secrets of Staying Relevant, Capturing Curiosity and Keeping Excitement in the Attention Economy."

EduCon yoga

Friday gets started with yoga during Namaste with PCMA on the Sunset Lawn at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

EduCon breakfast

An attendee chooses from pre-packaged options at the networking breakfast Friday. Action stations also offered hot items.

Mike Waterman Leonard Hoops

Mike Waterman of Visit Orlando (left) and Leonard Hoops of Visit Indy, along with JoAn Scott, managing director of NCAA men’s basketball (virtual) co-presented "Let's Play Ball: Examining Sports' Safe Roll-Out Strategies."

JoAnn Scott

JoAn Scott, managing director of NCAA men’s basketball, appears virtually as a co-presenter of "Let's Play Ball: Examining Sports' Safe Roll-Out Strategies."

EduCon session

Attendees listen to the Friday session, "Let's Play Ball: Examining Sports' Safe Roll-Out Strategies." They were given a variety of seating options in the ballroom.

Stacie Barrett

Stacie Barrett, director of internal communication at Domino's, presents "Creating Moments that Matter: The Future of Work, Experiences and More."

Johna Burke

Johna Burke, global managing director of the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, presents the session "Getting the Most Out of Your Data."

EduCon

In-person participants catch up between sessions on Friday.

Ameerah Saine Will Curran

Hosts Ameerah Saine and Will Curran get the in-person crowd fired up before the final Main Stage presentation.

Song Division

John Lombardo of Song Division performs the song EduCon attendees helped write. Not surprisingly, it was titled "We Are Better Together."

Song Division

In-person attendees clap along as John Lombardo of Song Division performs the original EduCon song.

 

July 9, 2021