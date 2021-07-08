Goings-on Around EduCon: Day 1
PCMA EduCon 2021 opened Wednesday in person (!) and online, giving both audiences a chance to connect and reconnect and share their insights, experiences, and observations. Here’s a snapshot of what it was like to be at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix as things kicked off. All photos taken by Jacob Slaton Photography.
Find more opening day photos on the PCMA Facebook page. Participants, both in-person and online, can share their photos on social media using the hashtag #PCMAEC.
A fire spinner entertains participants on the Sunset Terrace during the opening reception.
In his Main Stage presentation, FutureSight Labs CEO Seth Mattison said the business events industry is experiencing a once-in-a-generation moment when it gets to reimagine what the industry will be going forward.
Participants chat before Wednesday's Main Stage presentation.
EduCon host Ameerah Saine speaks to in-person attendees from the Main Stage on Wednesday.
Attendees listen as FutureSight Labs CEO Seth Mattison gives his Main Stage presentation.
EduCon host Will Curran, with device in hand to check the chat room for online attendees, speaks from the Main Stage on Wednesday.
Attendees and speakers check in at the EduCon registration desk Wednesday at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.
In-person attendees gather to take part of one of several conversation starters during Day 1 of EduCon.
Attendees enjoy a welcome refreshment break sponsored by Visit Lauderdale that included music and a cocktail called “Everyone Under The Sun.”
Native American dancers entertain guests at Wednesday's opening reception.
Wednesday's opening reception gave in-person participants the chance to connect in a social setting.
An attendee makes his request at an F&B action station during the opening reception.
Opening reception revelers were treated to self-serve cupcakes.
The Urban Strings Trio entertains attendees at the opening reception in the Grand Saguaro Foyer.
Participants share a laugh during the opening reception.
July 8, 2021