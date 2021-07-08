People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Samuel Thomas and Chinyere Hubbard

Events DC has announced the repositioning of members of its leadership team. Samuel Thomas, senior vice president and general manager of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the past 14 years has been promoted to chief operating officer. Thomas, who has spent 30 years in hospitality, will be responsible for the oversight of all Events DC venue operations.

Chinyere Hubbard, who has served as vice president, communications and marketing for nearly 12 years, has been promoted to senior vice president, communications and marketing. Hubbard will oversee the organization’s strategic marketing and communications, as well as community engagement. During her time with Events DC, she has served as organizational spokesperson and has overseen the grand opening for the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the reopening of Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square, and the RFK Stadium Campus redevelopment project. She also led the launch of the region’s bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Augustine (Gus) Chijioke

The Events Industry Council (EIC) has appointed Augustine (Gus) Chijioke as director of certification and education. Chijioke will direct the CMP and CMP-HC credentialing program and will continue to grow and develop the organization’s educational products and services. Previously, Chijioke served as director of membership and certification at Capital Association Management.

Charlene Lopez

Charlene Lopez has been promoted to vice president, sales of Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). In her new role, Lopez will lead sales initiatives through events, lead generation, and customer engagement to increase hotel room bookings across Atlanta. Lopez has worked in hospitality for 18 years, and joined ACVB in 2012 as sales manager, national accounts.

Alyssa Cummings

INNOV8 Meetings + Events has added Alyssa Cummings to its team as manager, global accounts. Cummings has more than 13 years of experience in the meetings and events industry and spent a decade planning domestic and international meetings for the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.