News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Female Opportunity Index 2021 Studies Top Female Leadership Around the World
Aimed at shining a light on gender equality in business, government, and society, new research by financial company N26 looks to uncover the many existing inequalities between men and women in the workplace and beyond in 100 countries across all continents. The study’s highlights in About Her also include achievements of women in both professional and personal fields during the tumultuous pandemic.
Words and Phrases to Avoid in a Difficult Conversation
When you’re in the middle of a difficult conversation, it’s common to focus solely on yourself: your ideas, your viewpoint, your feelings. But a “me-centric” approach can backfire, says author James R. Detert in the Harvard Business Review.
Stuck in a Rut? Sometimes Joy Takes a Little Practice
An emerging area of brain science has a new way for you to help lift yourself out of what psychologists call “languishing” — a feeling of emptiness or dissatisfaction in day-to-day life — and bring you more joy. NPR has the story.
Why ‘Fake It Until You Make It’ Might Be Sabotaging Your Career
There are all types of ways people fake it, says Forbes, ranging from little white lies, exaggerated truths, overconfidence, to kicking problems under the rug. When climbing the corporate ladder, exaggerating or minimizing the truth can be tempting. Don’t do it.