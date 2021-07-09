Goings-on Around EduCon: Day 2

Author: Convene Editors

Thursday at PCMA EduCon 2021 started with a Fun Run, priming participants for an action-packed program ahead. Here’s a peek at what it was like to be in the center of it all at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix on Day 2 of EduCon. All photos taken by Jacob Slaton Photography.

Find more opening day photos on the PCMA Facebook page. Participants, both in-person and online, can share their photos on social media using the hashtag #PCMAEC.