Goings-on Around EduCon: Day 2
Thursday at PCMA EduCon 2021 started with a Fun Run, priming participants for an action-packed program ahead. Here’s a peek at what it was like to be in the center of it all at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix on Day 2 of EduCon. All photos taken by Jacob Slaton Photography.
Beth Surmont, CAE, CMP, presents the session, "(Re)creating Value in the New Now." Surmont is director of experience design for 360 Live Media.
Attendees reconnect Thursday during a networking breakfast in the Grand Canyon Foyer.
Main Stage speaker Janet Stovall, taking part virtually, takes questions from host Ameerah Saine, who is on stage at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.
In-person participants listen during Thursday's Main Stage presentation.
Runners get ready to embark on the Foundation 5K on Thursday morning.
Amy Clark of Hilton interviews speaker Karthik Krishnan as part of his session, "Harnessing Disruption to Create a 365-Approach to Events and Experiences."
Audience members listen during the session "The Nuts and Bolts of Omni-channel and Hybrid Events."
“Accountability starts with us, me and you. We need to own it. It’s time for all of us to be responsible for our role and ensure that our organizations and our events are inclusive, equitable, and where everyone belongs,” said PCMA president and CEO Sherrif Karamat from the Main Stage. “Hate has no place — anywhere. It certainly does not have any place in the business events industry.”
Attendees add their messages to a virtual graffiti wall during Thursday's Give Back Bash at the Sheraton Phoenix.
EduCon attendees chat during Thursday's Give Back Bash at the Sheraton Phoenix.
Hospitality Helping Hands participants assemble wheelchairs to donate to the Arizona chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Hospitality Helping Hands participants decorate blankets and wheelchairs to donate to the Arizona chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
PCMA Foundation donated $10,000 to the Arizona chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America during the Hospitality Helping Hands "wheelchair build" activity Thursday.
Attendees enjoy a laugh at Thursday's networking reception at The Croft Downtown.
July 9, 2021