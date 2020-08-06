Focus on APAC: COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard

In this latest installment of COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard survey series, PCMA has focused exclusively on the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, China, India, Korea, and Japan. The region covers a culturally and linguistically diverse cluster of countries that have had vastly different experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including when it hit, government intervention, number of cases, and second-wave impacts.

Conducted July 7-15, this is the largest business events industry survey for this region to date, with 531 event industry professionals — 342 planners and 189 suppliers — answering questions about what the have experienced since the pandemic began and where they see the recovery headed — whether it be a return to live events or a shift to more digital or hybrid alternatives.

The majority of planners — more than 65 percent — said that the use of digital-event technology will highly impact or extensively impact their face-to-face attendance at events in the next six months. On the supplier side, 68 percent agreed that the rise in the use of digital-event technology will impact face-to-face attendance over the next six months. However, they were slightly more optimistic about the return to in-person events than planners in 2021 — 40 percent expected digital events will impact face-to-face events vs. 51 percent of planners.

