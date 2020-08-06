News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The 10 Most Commonly Used Resume Buzzwords Hiring Managers Hate the Most
Inc. asks: How many are on your resume? And do you find the same buzzwords annoy you when you review candidates’ resumes?
3 Ways To Get Your Boss’s Attention While Working Remotely
In virtual work environments, it’s critical to take steps to remind your manager of your value so you have a greater chance of being assigned meaningful work that can advance your career. Forbes offers three ways to help your manager take note of your work from home.
‘Hey, You Free on Friday for a Meeting and a Bank Heist?’
With Zoom fatigue setting in and boozy lunches out of the question during the coronavirus pandemic, housebound executives are finding new ways to meet and bond with business prospects in video games, writes David Segal for The New York Times. The goal is to break up a day that is crammed with get-togethers that generally look, sound, and feel the same.
How the Romance Writers of America Responded to Racism Accusations — And What Associations Can Learn From Them
It started with a tweet. Next, came a rather public revamp of policies and initiatives intended to make the Romance Writers of America more diverse and inclusive. Association Success has the story of how the RWA took advantage of an unexpected opportunity to assess, calibrate, and go for real change.