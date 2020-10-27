Webinar: UBIT: How US Tax Rules Impact Virtual Exhibits and Sponsorships

When the industry was forced to go completely virtual this year the existing tax regulations around hybrid events stayed firmly in place. Attorney Paula Goedert will break down the current IRS regulation UBIT (unrelated business income tax) and how it applies to forced virtualization of exhibits and whether sponsorship rules offer a path forward to tax exempt revenue.

Learning Outcomes:

  • Recognize the tax complications when going from F2F events to digital
  • Understand what qualifies as unrelated business income tax (UBIT)
  • Identify how your virtual exhibit revenue and sponsorship revenue may be impacted
  • Duration: 00:58:17
  • Date: 10/27/2020
  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: D. Financial Management
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
October 27, 2020

