Webinar: Infodemic! Is Misinformation Killing Us?

Webinar: Infodemic! Is Misinformation Killing Us?
Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

Cow urine, bleach, and cocaine have all been recommended as COVID-19 cures — all nonsense. The pandemic has been cast as a leaked bioweapon, a byproduct of 5G wireless technology, and a political hoax — all poppycock. And countless wellness gurus and alternative-medicine practitioners have pushed unproven potions, pills, and practices as ways to “boost” the immune system. Misinformation is absolutely everywhere. The coronavirus isn’t just a pandemic, it is an infodemic. It’s caused physical harm and financial loss; added confusion and distraction to an already chaotic environment; and made it even more difficult to implement the needed health policy initiatives.

How does this misinformation spread? Why do people believe it? What can we do as individuals and a community to fight back? Who can we trust? In this provocative presentation, Professor Timothy Caulfield will explore these questions and more.

Information

  • Duration: 00:57:33
  • Date: 10/27/2020
  • Speaker:
         
October 27, 2020