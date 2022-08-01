Webinar: Time is Now – Sustainability in Business Events Industry

PCMA Foundation, in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board, initiated research the Time is Now – Sustainability in Business Events Industry to learn what practices event organisers are implementing for their events. 74% of event organisers agree their events are more sustainable than five years ago, but only 15% said the last event held was very sustainable.

We know it can be daunting to stare down the path of sustainable events. So many aspects, buzzwords, long checklists, and potential cost increases. Where and how to get started? Are you missing any key aspect in the event lifecycle? Join us to hear insights from the research and be the first to preview the resources and provide feedback.

Hear from CleanEnviroSummit Singapore and Greentech Festival Singapore on their approaches and tips on integrating sustainability practices in your planning, from the onset.

What to expect: