Webinar: Small Screen, Big Impact: Redesigning For A Virtual World

To inform, you must first engage. That means rethinking how you communicate — on a small screen. That’s why this fast-moving session covers how to:

  • Use rapid visual storytelling to transform your next webinar or virtual meeting
  • Design for attention, using narrative impact and the three-second rule
  • Get faster responses and save time with clear calls to action and the “SOS rule”

To reach a distant, distracted (and distressed) audience, you must be a powerful virtual communicator. We’ll show you the new approaches needed to break through the noise.

  • Duration: 00:43:09
  • Date: 08/13/2020
  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
