Webinar: On the Edge of Your Seat: Creating Hybrid Events that Thrill Your Audience

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

As digital programs and events become more prevalent in the industry, so does the expectation from audiences. Attendees are no longer satisfied with sitting passively at their computers, watching a fully digital or a hybrid program. Join Will Curran as he discusses ways to increase not only your attendees’ engagement, but also their overall satisfaction attending your next event.

DES Program Sponsor:

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:59:26
  • Date: 06/02/2021
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Designated
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
June 2, 2021

Related Posts