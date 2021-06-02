An Experiment in Hybrid Engagement

In March, when PCMA’s Northern California chapter hosted a webinar about hybrid events, the most-asked question, said programs committee member Velia Amarasingham, was, “How do we engage both virtual and in-person guests simultaneously?” As a business events industry association, “we felt,” she said, “it was our responsibility to answer the question.”

The chapter’s response came May 20, in the form LEAP, a one-day hybrid conference, which participants experienced remotely through a virtual platform and — in the case of a few dozen — in person at the Renaissance Walnut Creek Hotel, in Walnut Creek, California.

The conference theme, “360 Wellness for Optimal Success,” was designed as a kind of a reset for meeting professionals, as the restrictions on travel and the size of in-person meetings begins to recede in California, among other states. Nearly 16 months in, the challenges that the pandemic have brought to our physical and mental wellbeing are evident, Amarasingham said. “We aren’t moving around as much as we used to, and mental wellness — well, I don’t need to explain that,” she said. “We wanted to bring in a third element — business wellness.” Over the last year, “so many people in our industry have been furloughed or lost their jobs or, as business owners, have had to pivot.”

Amarasingham and her business partner, Heather Rogers, fit into that last category. The pair — who are best friends, entertainers, and experience designers — cofounded Curated Entertainment to provide emcee services and variety entertainment to live events, but had to shift their focus to digital events last May. As the event’s emcees, the duo leaned into their backgrounds in comedy, storytelling, and theater — presenters have to work triple-hard to keep participants engaged online, Amarasingham said. “Humor and narrative through lines are a good way to keep people on the edge of their seats.”

The conference began as a digital broadcast on the Goldstar platform. During the first segment, Patrick Hamilton, business development manager for Foxtail Catering and Events in San Francisco, explained how the company shifted from catering in-person corporate events to creating custom boxes for digital events and other ventures — LEAP participants received a box from Foxtail filled with snacks and drinks aligned with the wellness theme. The company began as an underground supper club in San Francisco and the emphasis on storytelling has remained as part of the company DNA, Hamilton said. The contents of the box — including granola bars, a chocolate bar, beef jerky, and a “mocktail” kit — were produced by small, local, and in many cases, women-owned businesses in San Francisco, and the packaging was fully compostable and recyclable, Hamilton said. The pandemic has given the company, which Hamilton described as “chef-centric,” the opportunity “to enter the event realm with fresh eyes,” he said. As in-person and hybrid events ramp up, Hamilton expects custom boxes to stick around because they can give event participants a way to share the same experience, wherever in the world they may be.

As the founder of a successful hotel chain, a former Airbnb executive, and author of five books, Chip Conley is an expert in business strategy and surviving market fluctuations. In Conley’s keynote on mental wellness, he shared stories about how he learned to redefine success and cultivate emotional stability through the many ups and downs of his three-decades-long career. “Ninety-eight percent of people’s anxiety comes from two variables: how uncertain they feel and how powerless they feel,” Conley said. “Frankly, in difficult times the best thing you can do for people you work with is provide as much transparency as possible.”

To counter anxiety, Conley recommended creating what he called an “anxiety balance sheet.” On a piece of paper or spreadsheet, create four columns, where you list 1) the things that you are uncertain about and 2) the things that you are certain about, followed by a list of 3) the things you have no influence over and 4) the things you can control. Through that exercise, “what you come to realize is that you have more knowledge about things and more control than you thought you did,” Conley said. “And just the act of making things more tangible takes you out of free-floating anxiety.”