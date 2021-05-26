Webinar: How to Hybrid

As our industry moved from live events to virtual events during 2020, meeting professionals started to become familiar with how to produce an effective virtual event. Although not ideal, there has been a reluctant acceptance of virtual events.

However, hybrid events are still a bit of a mystery to a lot of meeting professionals, and they are seen as complex and costly. John Rissi, SVP, Customer & Industry Engagement and Debra Mategrano, Regional Sales Director, will focus on the six key drivers that every meeting professional needs to know about planning, producing, and executing a successful hybrid event.

In this session, you will learn how to:

Define a hybrid event and the benefits

Understand the key drivers behind hybrid event success

Understand how to apply the key drivers to common meeting types

