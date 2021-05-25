Detroit Sets the Stage for Socially Conscious Meetings and Conventions

Detroit is more than a destination. It’s a conversation.

When companies choose Detroit for their events, they’re investing in a city committed to integrated sustainability—the environmental, cultural, and economic health and preservation of its citizens and neighborhoods.

On the environmental front, Detroit is leading the way, with hometown giant General Motors aiming to convert to all electric car production by 2035.

Detroit’s LEED Gold Certified convention center, TCF Center, continually works to enhance its green initiatives. For example, its glass-enclosed concourse and atrium not only provide views of the Detroit River and Canada beyond, they let in enough natural light to minimize daytime lighting usage.

After attending sessions at the eco-friendly center, visitors can enjoy the city’s preserved and expanded green spaces. The beautiful Detroit Riverwalk—part of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which is transforming the area into a world-class gathering place—was named the Best Riverwalk in the country in the 2021 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Detroit’s rich cultural past—and its connection to the dynamic present and future—is another top draw. It is the last stop to freedom on the Underground Railroad and the birthplace of the Motown sound and techno music. Metro Detroit is home to one of the largest, oldest and most diverse Arab American communities in the United States and the largest mosque in North America.

Visitors will find inspiring art around every corner, from publicly funded street murals to the jaw-dropping architecture that earned Detroit the nickname “Paris of the Midwest.”

A hub for startup culture, Detroit is proud to have over 50,000 Black-owned businesses. By supporting Detroit’s tourism industry, meetings and conventions are contributing to the preservation of BIPOC spaces throughout the city. The economic boost from tourism helps Detroiters live and thrive in the city they built with perseverance and pride.

Come be a part of the conversation. Learn more at visitdetroit.com/meet-detroit.