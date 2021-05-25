Off to a Flying Start: Indy Hosts the World’s Largest Sporting Event

All eyes were on Indianapolis at the end of May, when the city hosted the largest sporting event in the world since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic: the Indy 500.

And Indy was ready for its close-up.

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 attracted 135,000 fans. Limited to 40% capacity, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) enacted key measures to keep attendees safe.

IMS hosted mass vaccination clinics to encourage race fans—and all Hoosiers—to get vaccinated.

During the race, the world’s largest sporting venue required face coverings, which it distributed; administered temperature checks; opened concession stands that were cashless and open-air; enforced spacing in the grandstands; and made hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available, among other health and safety measures.

In fact, all of Indy is welcoming visitors back safely. Since March 2020, the Indiana Convention Center has invested more than $7 million in health and safety enhancements, even earning the Clean Air Award from the National Air Filtration Association.

This month, the convention center will host its first post-pandemic trade show: the Sweets & Snacks Expo. Thousands have registered for the show, which kicks off a steady calendar of events at the Indiana Convention Center through 2021.

While in town, attendees will enjoy discovering Indy’s new attractions and hotels. The new 140-room Bottleworks Hotel, for example, occupies the top two floors of the historic, Art Deco-style Coca-Cola Bottling Works building, which has been stunningly renovated. Next door—in the historic plant’s original garage buildings—the Garage food hall serves up some of Indy’s most innovative cuisine.

Attendees can easily and affordably explore more of the city by purchasing the Indy Attraction Pass, which provides admission to the city’s top eight attractions—including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum—for one low price.

