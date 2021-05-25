Myrtle Beach Warmly Welcomes Meetings and Conventions

When meeting attendees arrive at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center (MBCC), they’ll be greeted with a warm welcome.

More than 21 colorful banners, specific to each event, now adorn exterior light poles. The convention center has enhanced its palm tree-studded entrance in other ways as well, from landscaping upgrades to the fountain’s new filtration in-ground pump.

You can see MBCC’s enhancements for yourself in a virtual tour of the facility, which will be available on the website by the second week of June.

The improvements come as MBCC, a GBAC STAR facility, continues to safely host successful events, following CDC protocols. Since reopening in July 2020, the convention center—one of the largest meeting spaces in the Southeast—has hosted trade shows, a women’s conference, a consumer show, and events for wrestling, cheer and dance, all new business since reopening.

To keep meeting planners up to date, the team at MBCC will launch a podcast by the second week of June. At ConventionCenterPodcast.com, listeners can learn more about such topics as MBCC earning its GBAC STAR accreditation; industry trends; how MBCC became flexible with bookings post-pandemic; and the importance of youth competition sports, in an interview with an event cheer producer, plus more.

Myrtle Beach is more attractive than ever for meetings and conventions. Always a convenient drive destination, Myrtle Beach is now served by Southwest Airlines, increasing to 50-plus the number of cities reachable by nonstop flights.

With a 60-mile Atlantic Ocean coastline and an array of entertainment options, the Myrtle Beach area offers meeting attendees plenty to do after-hours—and makes an ideal pre- or post-convention vacation destination.

Discover more by watching the new groups and meetings video by the Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and by visiting www.myrtlebeachconventioncenter.com.