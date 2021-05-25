Virginia Beach Makes Meetings Unforgettable

When you plan your next meeting or convention in Virginia Beach, you’ll find attendees can’t wait to get down to business.

That’s because Virginia Beach combines the ease of a laid-back coastal destination with unique experiences that make meetings unforgettable.

The new Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites, for example, features meeting rooms with mesmerizing views of the Chesapeake Bay—including an 1,100-square-foot outdoor deck.

The 295-unit all-suite property is Virginia Beach’s first meetings hotel with a private beach on the Chesapeake. Groups can get a taste of the bay’s oysters—accompanied by wine pairings—with “A Shucking Good Time!”, led by experts from the hotel’s restaurant, Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar.

For captivating views of the Atlantic, check out the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, which debuted in June 2020 just off the north end of the famous Virginia Beach boardwalk.

The hotel boasts 25,000 square feet of meeting space, much of it overlooking the ocean—including the Seaside Ballroom, the largest oceanfront ballroom in Virginia Beach. From the buzzworthy 23rd-floor rooftop Asian-fusion restaurant, Orion’s Roof, guests can drink in panoramic views of the shoreline.

Meeting attendees can feel like kids again at the newly opened APEX Entertainment, adjacent to the Westin Hotel in the Town Center region of the city. Featuring its own state-of-the-art meeting space, APEX offers such team-building and breakout activities as indoor go-karting, bowling, axe-throwing, escape rooms and more.

Of course, outdoor activities abound year-round in Virginia Beach. Attendees can get close to frolicking dolphins with a guided kayak dolphin tour, for example, or go beyond the boardwalk to explore the hidden gems of Virginia Beach on a guided bike tour.

Learn more about all Virginia Beach has to offer your next meeting or convention at www.visitvirginiabeach.com/meetings.