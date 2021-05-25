Amenities Abound in Sioux Falls, Where Great Ideas Flow

Safe streets, blue skies, great food and astonishing parks. Perhaps there’s little more business event planners could ask for in a major metropolitan destination, and yet the offerings of endearing Sioux Falls continue. It turns out “flyover country” makes for the best kind of meeting place.

With premier amenities and regional airport service from all the major hubs, South Dakota’s largest city is big enough to host major national conventions, but also small enough to provide ideal personal, professional event spaces and services. Unique meeting spaces include the Washington Pavilion and Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History. World-renowned arts and culture can be found in popular art exhibitions like SculptureWalk and its landmark work, the Arc of Dreams. And for outdoor enthusiasts, a 19-mile bike and recreational trail wraps itself around the city without ever crossing a street, with plans to grow to 50 miles in the future. Finally, there’s the city’s namesake and most unique feature, Falls Park, featuring the rushing waterfalls and beautiful pink quartzite rock of the Big Sioux River.

Sure to please hungry business travelers, Sioux Falls also features a thriving foodie culture recognized by famous chefs and influencers, including Guy Fieri, “Top Chef: Just Desserts” winner Chris Hanmer, Bobby Flay, and social influencer Sanaa Abourezk.

Experience Sioux Falls (@ExperiencesSFSD) can assist business event planners in finding and acquiring attractive properties that match their requirements and budget. They can also help with coordinating hotel accommodations, site arrangements, promotions, registration and numerous other services.

