Webinar: Find the Right Resources For Your Business Continuity Network

As organizations around the world are ramping up business continuity planning to respond to the immediate and long-term business effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, workforce reduction considerations such as layoffs and furloughs have become a reality. This time of uncertainty is difficult for both retained and displaced employees as we re-imagine the future of meetings and events.
Freelance networks are great way for companies to resource their events on an as needed basis and to leverage experts with the specific expertise, skills, and strengths needed to navigate through change. At this same time, these networks provide a soft landing pad for displaced employees to access community, education, and work opportunities as they figure out what is next for their career.
Learner Outcomes:
- Identify personal strengths and transferable skills to understand your value in today’s workplace
- Learn about tools and resources to find freelancers or to grow your freelance career
- Understand how to prepare your organization to effectively manage a variable workforce
- Duration: 01:00:08
- Date: 07/08/2020
- Clock Hours: 1.0