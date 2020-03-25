Webinar: Event Contract FAQs

 

Barbara Dunn and Lisa Sommer Devlin are back to answer your most important questions about event contracts. We will be taking questions live, but please submit any top-of-mind questions with your registration.

This webinar shall not be considered legal advice. In all cases, groups should consult their legal counsel. Further, this webinar shall not be considered as insurance advice — groups should always contact their insurance broker and carrier for specific details regarding their insurance coverage.

 

 

Brought to you in partnership with

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:00:35
  • Date: 03/24/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: C. Risk Management
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
March 25, 2020

Related Posts