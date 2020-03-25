What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.
José Andrés to the Rescue as ‘People Have to Eat’
Chef Andrés, who leads other chefs and volunteers in humanitarian efforts around the globe, has turned his shuttered D.C. restaurants into community kitchens amid the COVID-19 crisis. Read more at The Washington Post.
In Chicago, Hotels Helping Hospitals
In a move to preserve space in hospitals — and to try to help hotels keep some staff employed — the City of Chicago plans to rent thousands of hotel rooms for coronavirus isolation. Read more at the Chicago Tribune.
Alcohol Companies Churn out Hand Sanitizer
Companies including Anheuser-Busch are pivoting to making hand sanitizer. Read more at Food Dive.
Texas Food Bank Employs Displaced Hospitality Workers
Hospitality industry workers left without income because of COVID-19-related restaurant and business closures are being hired to replace volunteers at a North Texas Food Bank warehouse. Read more at The Dallas Morning News.