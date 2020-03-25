Author: Casey Gale

Generation Z is the largest generation since the Baby Boomers, and by the end of this year, the younger generation could make up more than one-third of the workforce. Earlier this year, Fairygodboss, an online career community for women, surveyed 400 Gen Z women ages 18-22 about their job hunting preferences and what they look for in a workplace. Here are some of the highlights.

They Do Their Research Online

Forty percent of those polled used an online job posting board to hunt for their most recent job or internship. Job seekers were also all about the web when it came to looking for insights on their potential employer — 69 percent used the company’s website to do research, while 49 percent used social media and 44 percent looked to company review websites for a deep-dive into the employee experience.

Flexibility is Key

When respondents were asked to choose the three company perks that were most important to them, a flexible schedule or the ability to work remotely topped the list, with 71 percent of Gen Z women picking the perk — significantly more than those who chose a competitive salary (58 percent).

Free Food Doesn’t Hurt, Either

For these Gen Z respondents, office perks were all about the freebies — when asked to select the three most-important office benefits (when not working remotely), 61 percent chose a free lunch, 55 percent picked free snacks and coffee, and 36 percent said they wanted a fun office environment, filled with sofas, games, and the like.

Be Honest

When respondents were asked to choose the three most-important qualities they look for in a manager, they put clear communication skills (67 percent) and honesty (60 percent) at the top, followed by empathy (36 percent).

Casey Gale is an associate editor at Convene.