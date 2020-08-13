Webinar: Contracts, Partnerships, and Sharing Risk in Highly Uncertain Times

Collaboration or conflict? Aligned or adversarial? These are the questions we are all asking as we navigate future events in a COVID world.

The fear and uncertainty we are all facing is giving rise to more adversarial agreements and an understandable desire to shift risk to those we do business with. However, healthy value chains and profitable partnerships are built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and shared risks and rewards.

We must come together as an industry and find a more collaborative path forward – a path that respects the diversity and solvency of all players in the value chain.

Join us for a direct and transparent discussion with leaders from across the value chain designed to create perspective and inspire all players to sustain the collaborative foundations that our industry has long been based on.