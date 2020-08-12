Webinar: Pivoting to Virtual Events. Lessons Drawn from Experience

With physical conferences and exhibitions not being possible, many organisers have taken the step to transition to a digital platform to hold their events. During this panel discussion, join us as we delve deeper into digital events run by leading event organisers from different sectors – namely the Art Basel Online Viewing Room, Startup Impact Summit, 121 Mining Investment Online and Saladplate.com

We will discuss their successes, failures, and challenges as they look back on their experience pivoting to a virtual event. Pressing forward towards the future, find out what they will do differently the next time, new opportunities they are exploring, and take away insights on what role they see digital events playing out in a post-COVID world.

 

Co-hosted with:

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:30:56
  • Date: 08/12/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         
         
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
August 12, 2020

