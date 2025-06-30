Max Ohlenschlager is an experienced coach, trainer and author specializing in time management and productivity. Since 2011, he has been helping professionals increase their efficiency and resilience in the workplace through various coaching and training programs.

Max offers personal coaching, lectures, workshops and courses aimed at reducing procrastination and improving overall job satisfaction.

He helps professionals manage their time and energy better, thereby increasing their productivity and job satisfaction.

His unique approach includes the “HOPPA” method, which focuses on achieving a clear head, maintaining an overview, setting priorities, effective planning and attention.

In addition, Max is the author of the book “HOPPA – get more satisfaction from your working day,” in which he further explains the method and insights on effective time management.

