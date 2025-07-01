Join PCMA This is premium content. You must be a PCMA Member to access this video Login

How to create lasting impact in a destination with intention?

How to avoid impact being an afterthought and exhausting your resources?

This challenge led case study will explore how the 36th International Papillomavirus Conference (IPVC) established it’s legacy in their host destination and how the Edinburgh International Conference Centre utilised IPVC’s legacy drive to create its own Impact Network. Explore how to start and scale your own impact project to drive value for your team, organisation and wider community.

Speakers:

Eva Malone – Professor of Bioscience Education and Immunology, Edinburgh Napier University and members of the IPVC Legacy Committee

Sharon Hanley – Senior Lecturer at University of Aberdeen and members of the IPVC Legacy Committee

Elaine Miller – Association Business Development Manager, Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC)