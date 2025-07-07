Laura Campi | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

It was actually my network that brought me to PCMA. Brian Bouchelle, the incoming PCMA NCC President for 2025, and I had worked together years ago at Omni Hotels, and he had been encouraging me to get involved for a while. I finally took the plunge—and instead of just becoming a member, I jumped right into the deep end by stepping up as Director of Membership. It’s been one of the most rewarding decisions I’ve made.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Being part of PCMA has been a great way to expand my circle. Local chapter events like this year’s LEAP not only introduced me to new contacts but also helped deepen existing relationships, while national events like edUcon gave me the chance to connect with industry leaders from across the country. These relationships have opened doors and been a great source of inspiration and support.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

I’ve been part of other member organizations where socializing was the main focus—but PCMA stands apart because it’s truly centered on education and professional growth. Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned pro, PCMA offers meaningful learning opportunities, leadership roles, and a community of supportive, driven professionals. Being involved in PCMA feels like investing in yourself and your career, not just attending events.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Living in San Francisco means I get to play tourist in my own backyard, so I enjoy taking long neighborhood walks because there’s always something new to discover. These walks often lead me to try new restaurants and hidden gems around the city. I also love traveling, spending time with friends and family, and doing whatever brings me joy.