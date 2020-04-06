Stepping Up for Our Communities & for You


Board Member Exchange
Get advice directly from PCMA Board members with our Board Member Exchange.

Digital Event Fast Track
A new tool to accelerate your ability to produce a digital event on a shortened timeline.

industry reset
How will the industry reset? See what we learned from our recent survey.

Talk with other members and PCMA leadership in our online town halls for members only.

The Industry Relief Fund: bringing relief to those in the events industry effected by COVID-19.

Join PCMA in celebrating Global Meetings Industry Day online April 14.

Industry Relief Fund
We’ve introduced reduced hardship member renewals rate and extensions for independent events professionals.

Our COVID-19 Resource page keeps members informed by providing resources that you need to know.

The PCMA Board of Directors and PCMA Foundation Board of Trustees unanimously passed a bylaw change to extend the terms of all current PCMA board members to ensure leadership stability through the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more about this PCMA bylaw change.

Mark your calendar for these opportunities to learn from industry professionals in your region.

We look forward to taking the next steps toward recovery together.

Do you have a question? Are you looking for advice? Communicate directly with PCMA Board members through the email addresses below and tap into a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

April 6, 2020