Stepping Up for Our Communities & for You
LATEST RESOURCES & INSIGHTS
Get advice directly from PCMA Board members with our Board Member Exchange.
A new tool to accelerate your ability to produce a digital event on a shortened timeline.
How will the industry reset? See what we learned from our recent survey.
Talk with other members and PCMA leadership in our online town halls for members only.
We’ve introduced reduced hardship member renewals rate and extensions for independent events professionals.
Our COVID-19 Resource page keeps members informed by providing resources that you need to know.
PCMA NEWS
The PCMA Board of Directors and PCMA Foundation Board of Trustees unanimously passed a bylaw change to extend the terms of all current PCMA board members to ensure leadership stability through the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more about this PCMA bylaw change.
CONTENT CALENDAR
Mark your calendar for these opportunities to learn from industry professionals in your region.
BOARD MEMBER EXCHANGE
Do you have a question? Are you looking for advice? Communicate directly with PCMA Board members through the email addresses below and tap into a wealth of knowledge and expertise.
- AV services: av@pcma.org
- Client relations: clientrelations@pcma.org
- Convention center services: conventioncenter@pcma.org
- CVB services: dmo-cvb@pcma.org
- Digital experiences: digitalexperience@pcma.org
- DMC services: dmc@pcma.org
- Event technology services: eventtech@pcma.org
- General contractor services: generalcontractor@pcma.org
- Hotel services: hotel@pcma.org
- Third party services: thirdparty@pcma.org