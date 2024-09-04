Shelby Candrea | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I had been working in Special Events but had not heard of PCMA. When I decided to move closer to my family and was looking for a job, an industry colleague and friend, Meg Fasy, brought me to my first PCMA PHL event, encouraging me to network. Things just seemed to click from there. I left the event feeling welcomed and supported in joining the industry. A few days later, I became a PCMA PHL Chapter Member and was signed up for the Chapter Retreat. The rest is history!

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

PCMA PHL absolutely shaped my career. I walked out of my first event with connections. Not long after, I attended the Chapter Retreat, and Erica Keagy, the Managing Director of the chapter, pointed me in the direction of someone who was hiring, and about a week or two later, I had an interview and a new job. When it came time to move on and grow, my PCMA PHL Network helped me find the right next step. During the pandemic, I was able to utilize my chapter again to find a landing place. Each job I have held has a connection back to the PCMA PHL Chapter. Not only the networking, but the education, and the opportunities to join the board, volunteer, etc. have all helped me develop my skillset and build my career. I do not think I would be where I am today without the PCMA PHL Chapter.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA will give you back what you put into it. It is easy to just attend events and walk away with the education. However, if you get more involved – volunteer, attend events, join a committee, etc., you will build an invaluable network and support system.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love to cook! I enjoy relaxing with a good book or watching a TV show or movie. Spending quality time with friends and family.