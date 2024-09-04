News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Badly Needed New Framework for “Bring Your Whole Self” to Work
Workers and managers alike struggle to balance calls to “Bring your whole self to work” with expectations of workplace professionalism and maintaining boundaries between work and personal lives. Charter shares a conversation with NYU Stern’s Julianna Pillemer on navigating this dynamic.
How Résumés Have Shifted Over the Past 5 Years
Technology, the pandemic, and market trends have had a dynamic impact on the workplace that has propelled us light years ahead. To help better understand the shifts that have taken place specifically in résumé writing, Fast Company outlines data from 50,000 résumés, comparing résumés built in 2018 to those from 2023.
7 Questions to Ask When Weighing a Job Offer
You got the job offer! Now you have to decide whether or not to take it. It’s impossible to predict exactly how a job will turn out, but asking the right questions of yourself and others can give you a clearer picture of what to expect. Harvard Business Review shares advice from two experts and offers seven questions to ask to help you make an informed decision and prevent future regrets, including “What am I overlooking?” and “What’s the company culture really like?”
How to Get People to Do What You Want and Still Like You in 3 Steps, From a Leadership Expert
One of the biggest challenges for any leader is figuring out how to hold people accountable for their mistakes without creating bad blood. In those situations, playing the blame game is always a losing strategy, according to leadership expert and bestselling author Michael Timms. CNBC has more.